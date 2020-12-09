Keanu Reeves to Present at The Game Awards

✖

The Game Awards today announced that actor Keanu Reeves will participate in the upcoming event as a presenter. Reeves, if you somehow are not already aware, features heavily in the new video game Cyberpunk 2077 from developer CD Projekt Red. The video game just so happens to be coming out on the same day that The Game Awards are set to take place: tomorrow, December 10th. It seems like a perfect match, though it is unclear exactly what role Reeves might play in the event.

Reeves plays a character in Cyberpunk 2077 that shares his likeness and voice called Johnny Silverhand. Silverhand fronts a band called SAMURAI that has a real-life counterpart as well: Refused. Could Reeves show up in full Johnny Silverhand gear? Could he play as frontman for Refused? Who knows! For now, all we really know is that he will definitely be there. Reeves' appearance marks just the latest high-profile guest to attend as a presenter.

We welcome KEANU REEVES as the latest #TheGameAwards presenter to celebrate an incredible year for video games. Don't miss the live show tomorrow at https://t.co/i3gkmHsM49 pic.twitter.com/ZxJGwvgO8D — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2020

The Game Awards is set to kick off tomorrow, December 10th, at 7PM ET/4PM PT. There is expected to be several different announcements made during the event in addition to giving out awards for various categories. Cyberpunk 2077 itself is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC tomorrow, December 10th after being delayed one final time. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

