Christopher Nolan Will Be a Presenter at The Game Awards

The star-studded list of presenters who will be dropping by The Game Awards this Thursday has continued to grow with Tenet director Christopher Nolan now being confirmed to make an appearance. Nolan joins other notable members associated with Hollywood such as Tom Holland and Gal Gadot who will be presenting awards at the annualized event.

Nolan’s announcement to be taking part in The Game Awards was divulged by Geoff Keighley, the show’s host and producer, on social media this afternoon. Keighley described him as “a storyteller who transcends mediums,” which is an accurate statement given what Nolan has accomplished throughout this year.

He is a storyteller who transcends mediums. #TheGameAwards is honored to welcome CHRISTOPHER NOLAN to present an award at Thursday night's global celebration of video games. pic.twitter.com/Vli7mkxe4b — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 8, 2020

The fact that Nolan will be appearing at The Game Awards honestly isn’t much of a shock considering what else the famed director has been doing in association with video games throughout 2020. Earlier this year, Nolan partnered with Epic Games and Keighley to bring screenings of some of his films (Inception, Batman Begins, and The Prestige) to the world of Fortnite. Nolan also used Fortnite as a venue to reveal a new trailer for his most recent project, Tenet, earlier this year as well.

It remains to be seen if Nolan will be doing anything other than presenting, however. For now, Keighley hasn’t teased that he’ll be doing anything other than rolling on through to hand out an award, but given the history that The Game Awards has when it comes to making surprising announcements, perhaps Nolan will have something more to say or announce. Either way, the fact that he’s taking part whatsoever is cool to see and definitely gives the award ceremony a bit more credibility and name-recognition.

As for The Game Awards proper, the show is set to kick off later this week on Thursday, December 10 at 7:00 pm EST/4:00 pm PST. If you can’t tune-in to the event for yourself, then be sure to stay tuned here to ComicBook.com as we’ll have all the latest updates for you as they transpire in real-time.