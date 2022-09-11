Kinfire Chronicles Launches on Kickstarter

Incredible Dreams Studio has launched the Kickstarter for Kinfire Chronicles, a new adventure board game. The new game studio, which officially launched last year, is well on its way to publishing its first game. Kinfire Chronicles is described as a cooperative story game that puts players in the role of adventurers in the fantasy world of Atios. The game's story plays out using over 700 story cards, with players following a branching storyline. Combat in Kinfire Chronicles plays out using card-based combat, and players can also build up their character by visiting town in between quests and purchasing new items.

Incredible Dreams Studio was founded by Jane Chung Hoffacker, a former Riot Games employee who most notably was the general manager of animation for the studio. Chung Hoffacker was one of the key people behind the smash hit series Arcane but left Riot as Arcane was wrapping up its first season to form Incredible Dreams Studio.

Kinfire Chronicles was designed by Kevin Wilson, the designer of Descent: Journeys in the Dark and the co-designer of Arkham Horror and A Game of Thrones: The Board Game, and Adela Kapuścińska.

Backers of the Kickstarter will receive a copy of the board game with a $99 pledge. A premium edition is also available for a $175 pledge. Fulfillment of the game is expected in Fall 2023. The Kickstarter launched last week and has already raised over $220,000, which far exceeds its initial Kickstarter goal. The Kickstarter for Kinfire Chronicles will remain open through September 21st. A retail version of Kinfire Chronicles is also planned.

