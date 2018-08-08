Donkey Kong Villain King K. Rool Joins ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Roster

The infamous Donkey Kong villain King K. Rool was just revealed for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! Nintendo did it. They actually did it! After the reveal of Ridley, which was another “long-shot” in Smash Bros. fandom, everyone kept asking for Rool to be included. We had given up hope, until we saw the trailer above!

“As the beloved villain from all three Donkey Kong Country games on Super NES, King K. Rool joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a playable fighter. He attacks with a blunderbuss that can fire cannonballs at opponents, and throws his crown, which acts like a boomerang.”

You can see from the gameplay footage that this dude is raw power. Most of his attacks involve straight-up, heavy-handed punches to the face, body slams, and tricky crown toss. He also has a pretty lethal counter attack, absorbing blows into his gut before bouncing them right back at the attacker. This is going to be so annoying to play against, but so fun to use!

If you’re an old-school Nintendo fan, then you know and love King K. Rool as the final boss and main antagonist in Donkey Kong Country. His boss fight is legendary, and he remains one of the most beloved character designs in Nintendo’s history. Since his original appearance, Rool has appeared in many other Donkey Kong games, including Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest, Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!, and Donkey Kong 64.

The Smash Bros. Direct also revealed some new characters from the Castlevania series. Simon Belmont has officially joined the roster. We all knew he was coming thanks to a few leaks, but it’s nice to finally see him in the flesh. Dracula’s Castle will be his featured stage, and you can expect many series monsters and beasts to make an appearance there. If you fulfill certain conditions, Dracula himself may also appear as a boss, and he looks terrifying!

We also saw three Echo Fighters join the roster. Richter will be an echo fighter version of Simon, and we finally got confirmation that Chrom will be in the game, mirroring Lucina. Metroid fans will be glad to know that Dark Samus has been revealed as well!

We have all of the latest news for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, including everything revealed in this morning’s direct, coming your way right now. Stay tuned!