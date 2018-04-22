Kingdom Hearts 3 Director Hints At New World and Summon Reveal Very Soon

Square Enix has been hyping Kingdom Hearts III something fierce as of late, with new additions like the incredible Monsters Inc. world, as well as some fun new Game and Watch-style mini-games that you’ll be able to play in-between battles. But some even bigger stuff is on the way, possibly in time for E3.

KH Insider recently noted that franchise director Tetsuya Nomura has hinted about another world being revealed for the game very soon, as well as another familiar Summon that will join Sora, Donald, Goofy and other members of the battle party.

The information comes from a recent Kingdom Hearts Union X (Cross) Developer Panel, where Nomura hinted that a character would be coming to Kingdom Hearts III as a Summon of some sort from the Union X (Cross) world.

He also mentioned that this Union X (Cross) world could make its way into III, but wouldn’t say anything else besides that. He did note, though, that players should keep an eye open for a new trailer that showcases this Summon, as well as the world that they come from.

For those unaware of what Union X (Cross) is, it’s a mobile game that joined the Kingdom Hearts franchise recently. You can see a trailer of it in action below. You might even see a hint of whom Nomura is talking about. The game is currently available for free on iOS and Android.

With the Electronic Entertainment Expo just around the corner, it seems like that would be the place we see the next huge reveal for Kingdom Hearts III. As you might recall, last year’s event had its own surprise trailer, including a much deeper look at gameplay. So, of course, Square Enix would follow that up with something bigger.

We’ll see what the publisher has in mind whenever the new trailer does get here. It could be around E3 time, but we’ll definitely take it if it manages to come out sooner.

Kingdom Hearts III will release sometime this year for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. No release date yet, but fingers crossed that info is coming soon.

(Hat tip to KH insider for the details!)