‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Release Date Reveal Coming Soon

We’ve had a lot of information so far about Square Enix’s upcoming Kingdom Hearts 3, including seeing Wreck-It Ralph first hand and more of the combat. One glaring detail that we still don’t have is the release date, but there is a light at the end of this dark, dark tunnel. A release date, a SET release date, is coming soon.

According to Eurogamer, the premiere event that has now come and gone didn’t just give a select few a look at the game early, but it also brought with it some good news for those doubting the game will ever actually arrive. According to the site, Kingdom Hearts III director Tetsuya Nomura did give an official confirmation that they have a date in mind and will be ready to reveal it “soon.” More specifically, he said next month.

As most of you are already aware, next month is the iconic E3. The celebratory holiday of the year for gamers where publishers and developers alike from all over the world come together in sunny California to give to us gamers the big news of what’s to come. From more looks at titles we already know about, to brand new stunning reveals – it’s arguably the best time to be a gamer. With Square Enix having confirmed that they will have a “big” presence at this year’s expo, sounds like the perfect set up to us!

Paired with an official confirmation that we’re getting closer to the reveal is the good news that Square Enix has also previously addressed delay concerns. The project is on track, as we have seen in our foot looks, to be released this year. I’m calling it now, I’m seeing a November release. With October belonging to Treyarch and Rockstar, Novemeber would be the perfect time to release the next step in the Kingdom Hearts franchise while still being available in time for the holiday season.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is set to release sometime in 2018 for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

What are your thoughts on what we’ve seen so far for Kingdom Hearts 3? If you could choose any world to make its debut in the game, what would it be? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! Be a part of the hype!