Kingdom Hearts 3 Will Be “Shocking,” According to Director

We’ve had some incredible looks at the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III coming next year during E3 2018, including an epic look at that Pirates of the Caribbean world players will soon be able to explore. The team has been working hard on the third full installment for years now and apparently they are pushing the game’s narrative to the max with the third, including some “shocking scenes” that many won’t expect.

Director Tetsuya Normura recently sat down with our friends over at IGN to talk about the game and how the entire title’s theme is firmly set in resolution. With a series that you pretty much need a diagram to remember all of the plot points, twists, and narrative design turns, finding a resolution many of the character’s darkest discoveries will be key. The site then asked if “shocking” scenes meant the end of Sora, to which Nomura responded there are many scenes like that and doesn’t necessarily mean Sora’s death. That being said, he didn’t say a hard no, either …

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest trailers to drop this past week showed some incredibly heavy themes, including our beloved Aqua and the temptation of the Darkness. Nomura warns that players will need to “brace yourselves” for many of the scenes to come, because they are going much ‘darker’ than they ever have before. The series itself is rife with tone changes, character evolution/devolution, and heartbreaking moments. That was only the beginning, apparently, as Nomura warns that they are just getting started.

Now that we’ve got a January 29, 2019 release date – which is another delay considering the team promised it would make the 2018 deadline just weeks ago, we can hope for even bigger reveals before the new year begins. SDCC is right around the corner, which makes the anime-centric celebration the perfect place to reveal more!

Are you excited for the next Kingdom Hearts or is it too little, too late? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, as well as what you think about the latest videos and what you hope to see next!