The massive collection of Kingdom Hearts video games that is the Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package is officially now available for PlayStation 4. If you’re somehow not familiar, the special physical-only bundle includes everything from Kingdom Hearts -The Story So Far- as well as Kingdom Hearts III. In other words, basically all of Kingdom Hearts, all in one package. (Thus the name.)

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, if you didn’t already pre-order the physical bundle, but are interested, we’d recommend purchasing it online rather than… well, any other option, really. You can pick it up on Amazon right here. If you don’t already happen to have a whole bunch of stuff to do during quarantine or self-isolation, there’s plenty of Kingdom Hearts to power through with one single purchase.

Here’s all the stuff included in the new physical bundle:

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

KINGDOM HEARTS FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:Chain of Memories

KINGDOM HEARTS 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS II FINAL MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Birth by Sleep Final MIX

KINGDOM HEARTS Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 FINAL CHAPTER PROLOGUE

KINGDOM HEARTS Dream Drop Distance HD

KINGDOM HEARTS 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–

KINGDOM HEARTS χ Back Cover (movie)

KINGDOM HEARTS III

Notably, the new physical bundle does not include the recently released Re Mind DLC for Kingdom Hearts III. So, there’s still a bit of the Kingdom Hearts franchise to get in addition to the giant package.

You can check out the full box art for Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package below:

Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package is now available for the PlayStation 4 with an MSRP of $49.99. The first Kingdom Hearts DLC, Re Mind, released in late January for PlayStation 4 and is set to release for Xbox One on February 25th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Kingdom Hearts franchise right here.

