‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Director Says There Are No Plans to Reveal Surprise Disney Worlds

Kingdom Hearts III features a variety of new and returning worlds, some of them original creations and others coming from Disney’s many universes, but the game’s director said not to expect any surprise reveals of the latter.

Tai Yasue, the co-director of Kingdom Hearts III who directs the game alongside Tetsuya Nomura, spoke to Newsweek about the production of the new Kingdom Hearts game and commented on the newer Disney worlds that have been included. Worlds from films such as Frozen and Tangled have made appearances in the promotions leading up to the game’s release this month, and Yasue commented on how the diverse characters in the worlds gave the developers plenty of options.

“There are a lot of good, logical reasons for picking new Disney properties, like appealing to a wider audience; but honestly, the main reason we picked new worlds such as Frozen and Tangled was because they excited us,” Yasue said when asked why worlds like those from Frozen and Tangled. “In terms of gameplay, there’s a lot of unique and crazy things you can do with a snowman that keeps on talking after having his head removed from his body, or a princess with super long golden hair.”

However, it seems that those Disney worlds players have already seen or have already been made aware of will be the only ones they should expect to see in the game. Yasue continued to say that Square Enix doesn’t currently have plans to reveal surprise Disney worlds, but he did promise some surprises gameplay-wise.

“We’re not planning on revealing any surprise Disney worlds, but these new properties gave us a chance to come up with a lot of new and fresh ideas, that there will certain be a lot of surprises with the gameplay,” Yasue said.

It’s worth noting that his comment was directed specifically at Disney worlds and not any original worlds that the game might include. That doesn’t confirm that Square Enix has plans to unveil new, original worlds, but he didn’t deny that part either.

Kingdom Hearts III is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on January 29th.