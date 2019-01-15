‘Kingdom Hearts 3’ Pre-Orders Offer Exclusive PlayStation and Xbox Keyblades

We’ve gotten an in-depth look at the various keyblades available for Kingdom Hearts 3 players, but now Square Enix has released a new video showing off some very on-brand variations for for this beloved item.

Below, you can see the PlayStation pre-order Kayblade in the traditional blue color:

And then the Xbox One version can also be seen, this time in green:

Though neither has a fancy console logo on them proudly proclaiming their Xbox or PlayStation love, it is a subtle way for players to rep that console pride in a way that’s adorable instead of obnoxiously in your face.

Kingdom Hearts III will finally be releasing on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 29, 2019.

You can learn even more about the upcoming adventure with our previous coverage here, as well as an official snippet from Square Enix below:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”