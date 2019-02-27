‘Kingdom Hearts III’ DLC Confirmed, First Expansion Details Revealed

Kingdom Hearts III players have had a little bit of time with the game now, leaving many wondering what’s next. Since the third installment took so long to get here, the excitement is definitely understandable. Luckily, there is more on the horizon in the form of new DLC.

Game Director Tetsuya Nomura recently sat down with the team over at Dengeki PlayStation to talk about future plans for the game, including both paid and free DLC for fans to enjoy. He confirmed that the DLC is already in production, including a new Critical Mode difficulty and new expansions!

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the new expansions that Nomura mentioned was learning about how one character managed to come back from the true Organization XIII, while other DLC will fill in some of the story plot-holes left behind from the base game.

We don’t have a release date yet, but it’s nice to see that work is progressing nicely and honestly we can’t wait to see what else the team has in store for such an incredibly magical franchise.

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. You can also check out our full review right here. For more about the game itself:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

