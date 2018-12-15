‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Fans React to the Game Leaking

Kingdom Hearts III has leaked, and series fans who’ve been waiting for the next game have had the expected reactions in the wake of potential game spoilers.

Full copies of the retail version of Kingdom Hearts III were spotted recently when people shared evidence of the game’s leak including images of the game case itself and the download process on a console. More detailed leaks are apparently out there already as well, but the Kingdom Hearts community is rallying against those leaks by putting on their blinders until the game’s actual release comes in late January.

None of the aforementioned spoilers are seen below, but you can see how some of the Kingdom Hearts III community is reacting to the leaks as well as the precautions they’re taking against seeing any spoilers.

Going Dark Until January 25th

One plan that’s sounding good to much of the Kingdom Hearts community is just avoiding anything to do with the game’s online presence from now until it releases in January. With more than a month to go until the game’s officially out, the leaks are going to be found among actual Kingdom Hearts III news from Square Enix, so avoiding any more info is likely going to be the route many people take.

Feeling Bad for Square Enix

Speaking of Square Enix, some people have through of the developer of the game as well in the wake of these leaks while pointing out how frustrating it must be to have the game released ahead of time. Kingdom Hearts III has been in development for years now, but if some leakers have their way, people will see parts of the game out of context since it’s already been leaked.

Ways to Avoid Leaks

Aside from completely disappearing off the face of the Internet, people have begun sharing alternative methods for how they and others can avoid Kingdom Hearts III leaks. YouTube videos are one of the main culprit of video game leaks since even the videos’ thumbnails can reveal something about a game, so some are advising people take precautions to avoid seeing these spoilers that’ll pop up in simple searches.

Kingdom Hearts III Communities Go on Lockdown

The Kingdom Hearts subreddit, a hub for all things related to the series and especially a place for discussion ahead of Kingdom Hearts III, is taking a hard stance against the leaks.

In a locked post pinned to the top of the subreddit, the moderators acknowledged that leaks were out there but said they had no place in the forum. Posting leaks, asking for leaked images or footage, or spoiling the game in any way will result in posts getting removed with the announcement saying “this is non-negotiable and is effective immediately.”

First Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Now Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts III wasn’t the only game to leak recently with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leaking before it, and now that the former has leaked, it’s drawn comparisons for Smash Bros. situation.

When the new Smash Bros. game leaked, it was quite early just like Kingdom Hearts III, but people at least took comfort in the fact that the entire roster was already known. This meant that the leaks couldn’t spoil too much, but that won’t be nearly as true with Kingdom Hearts III, a game full of different characters and a whole story to experience.

Spoilers Might Not Be as Bad as People Think

The spoilers might not be so devastating, at least not right now, according to some reports. Alleging that someone obtained early copies of the game somehow, one Twitter user said the only thing that’s really in the game at this point was a tutorial and that the rest won’t be unlocked until later.

Kingdom Hearts III is scheduled to release everywhere on January 29th.