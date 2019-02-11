‘Kingdom Hearts III’: How to Unlock the Ultima Weapon Keyblade

By now, many have already completed the incredible tale that Kingdom Hearts III had to tell, but some are still diving in for the very first time. With most of the keyblades, you can unlock them simply by playing the game. That’s not the case however with the Ultima weapon so for those looking to collect them all, here’s what you need to know.

The Ultima weapon isn’t one found, it’s one that is crafted. Players looking to make this weapon need to have 7 Orichalcum +, 2 Wellspring Crytal, 2 Lucid Crystal, and 2 Pulsing Crystal. Forge through the Keyblade Synthesis feature and voila! A new keyblade is in yours to keep.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some other info you should know:

Strength – 13

Magic – 13

Formchanges – Ultimate Form

Abilities – Combo Boost, Air Combo Boost, and Situation Boost

Looking for a little additional help? You can check out some of our amazing guides like what you can ignore (for now) during your first playthru, where the Flantastic Seven locations are, how to unlock the special movie, how to upgrade your gummi ship, and the (in-progress) emblem locations.

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. You can also check out our full review right here. For more about the game itself:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

Have a request for a specific guide or looking for additional help? Drop your thoughts off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!