‘Kingdom Hearts III’: How to Upgrade Your Gummi Ship

Kingdom Hearts III is available now and brings with it all of the magic and friendship that we remember from the franchise way back when. With the new entry comes tons of new features, but many may be interested in what’s the best way to upgrade that Gummi Ship for optimized space travel and combat.

Your Gummi Ship is the way to travel in between worlds while also capturing some sweet loot along the way. Engage in combat for a quick level up and unlock more features to make your ship yours. From simply changing up the way it looks, to equipping it with the best of the best, here’s the most simplest way to level up your ship.

Leveling Your Gummi Ship

When traversing space, you’ll see these floating orbs all over — you’re going to want to collect those as often as possible. Opening up treasure spheres found all over is also incredibly important with minute puzzle solving.

As mentioned above, you’re going to want to actively engage in combat to level up as well. You’ll see the red level up markers on the map, which makes it easy to track them down for a quick showdown.

The cool thing about the Gummi Ship in Kingdom Hearts III is that you’re not locked into a flight path. Instead, players are encouraged to explore and go beyond simple Point A to Point B. Doing the above objectives like orb collection and combat, including boss fights, is the easiest way to levels and means for improvement.

Customizing Your Gummi Ship

There is also a means to tweak your ship to a more personal style by scaling its perimeters, altering the aesthetic of the ship itself, and even earning a tiny little mini ship for more effective travel.

In your Gummi Ship menu, you will see a blueprint editor feature. This will allow players to basically craft the ship of their dreams. Edit pre-existing models or build one entirely from scratch, there are a lot of details available that are fun just to mess around with! If you don’t like what you came up with, simply scratch the design and start over, or carry on with the rest of the game.

Easy peasy!

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles. You can also check out our full review right here.

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.

