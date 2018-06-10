Kingdom Hearts III Release Date Finally Revealed

Fans have been waiting for what feels like an eternity to see when Kingdom Hearts III would be coming out. Initially introduced years ago, the sequel has been promising a lot of big things…but never a date in which we’d be able to play it. However, this morning that changed.

During the Kingdom Hearts concert, a release date was finally revealed. Unfortunately, apart of the release date announcement is the news that the game has been delayed to 2019. But luckily, fans won’t have to wait very long into 2019, with the game scheduled to release January 25th in Japan, and January 29th everywhere else.

Kingdom Hearts III director Tetsuya Nomura, accompanied the announcement with a brief apology to all of the fans who have been eagerly awaiting the title for years, and who were expecting to finally get their hands on it sometime in 2018.

Nomura also teases that further information and media (multiple trailers) will arrive further into E3, likely during Square Enix’s press conference on Monday.

We’ve announced the release day for KINGDOM HEARTS III ahead of E3 at the KINGDOM HEARTS Orchestra -World Tour-. I’m sorry that we’re asking for a little more time than initially planned. Please look forward to other information, including a few trailers at E3. Thank you – Nomura — Kingdom Hearts (@KINGDOMHEARTS) June 10, 2018

Interestingly, a new trailer was also showed during the concert, featuring the likes of Tangled and Ratatouille. Whether this will be saved for E3 or published within the next few hours, isn’t clear.

As you may know, the highly-anticipated sequel returns Sora back to action, teaming up with Donald and Goofy to take part in a whole new combat system while exploring brave new worlds such as Toy Story and Monsters Inc. For good measure, new characters are also coming into the fold, including a handful of Summons such as Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

So yes, fans, soon you’ll be able to dive into this world yet again, but you’re going to have to wait just a little bit longer.

Kingdom Hearts III will release on January 29th (or if you’re in Japan/Asia on January 25th) for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.