‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Director Talks About the “Struggle” With the ‘Toy Story’ World

Kingdom Hearts has always offered players a chance to interact with some of their favorite Disney / Pixar worlds in the most magical way possible. Kingdom Hearts III was no exception to that experience, though according to the game’s director it was the Toy Story experience that gave the devs the most amount of trouble.

Tetsuya Nomura recently sat down with the folks over at IGN to talk about the “creative side” of the game and how making sure they nailed down the lore perfectly of Toy Story and that required some serious planning on both Pixar’s and Square Enix’s part:

“When I first brought this to Pixar and I asked about doing that, they were like, ‘Actually, no. The Toy Story story is complete. It’s a complete package the way it is, and we can’t really change that.’ I told them if I’m going to do this in the Kingdom Hearts way, then it’s going to become a case of, ‘Actually, Sora and his friends did come into the world.’”

Since the team has always tried to be as canonically accurate as possible, the question then was where does this world that Sora and the gang travel to fit in? According to the director, the Kingdom Hearts III Toy Story experience fits right in between the second and the third movie and offers its own take on Andy’s room so it could also become canonically a part of the Toy Story universe.

Apparently they did it well though, because the game’s reviews have been nothing short of stellar and the director mentioned that they’ve received tons of positive feedback regarding their Toy Story experience, “The feedback was always, ‘It looks so nice to have it in such high quality.’ It was actually to the extent where Pixar was saying that some people who’d seen it were saying, ‘Wait are you guys making a new movie?’ Because it was exactly like it was supposed to look like.”

For the footage that did make the final cut, Kingdom Hearts III is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.

