Kingdom Hearts TV Show Reportedly Headed for Disney+

Kingdom Hearts remains a sanctuary for millions of gamers out there, and its legacy may be ready to explore something entirely new thanks to a certain report. It wasn't long ago that rumors surfaced which suggested Kingdom Hearts was destined for a TV show on Disney+, and it seems like two reporters have corroborated the claim with some important tweets.

Taking to Twitter, social media influencer Jeremy Conrad shared something about Kingdom Hearts which got fans buzzing. The scooper said "it's true" in reference to the game's future plans for TV, and he backed his point up with a GIF of Sora, Goofy, and Donald. Now, Skyler Shuler of The DisInsider is speaking up, and the editor-in-chief has shared what he knows about the Disney+ title.

According to Shuler, Kingdom Hearts will be a series on Disney+ rather than a movie. It will be CG animated by an unknown studio, so fans don't need to expect a live-action cast to appear. Finally, the Disney voice actors who appear in the video games are expected to reprise their roles in this TV show. This includes talent like Jim Cummings, Bill Farmer, Tony Anselmo, and more. At this time, there is no word on whether the voice actors for original characters like Sora will return, and the same goes for the franchise's Final Fantasy characters.

Been tagged in Jeremys post (which is true), so here’s what I know: -Kingdom Hearts will be a Disney+ series, not a movie. -It’s animated (CG) -Disney VO actors are expected to reprise their roles (Jim Cummings, Bill Farmer, Tony Anselmo) All I know. https://t.co/UTFGqXtSP6 — Skyler Shuler (@SkylerShuler) May 26, 2020

As you can imagine, this news has the fandom hyped, but they are waiting on official confirmation to be handed down by Disney or even Square Enix. Kingdom Hearts has a long history with fans, and its status amongst JRPGs is legendary given the hype surrounding its third console title.

After all, Kingdom Hearts III finally came out last year after more than a decade of waiting. This title left more questions than answers about the fate of Sora and his fellow Keyblade wielders. This animated series could fill in gaps for fans as a yet-announced Kingdom Hearts IV gets underway, but for now, all chat of the show's story is speculation. But if Sora has any part in it, then fans can expect lots of chat about hearts, darkness, and the power of friendship.

What do you think about this growing report? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.