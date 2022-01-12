Nintendo has announced that Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the latest and greatest title in the long-running Kirby franchise, is officially set to release for the Nintendo Switch on March 25th. The release date for the video game was shared alongside a new trailer showcasing much more gameplay for the upcoming video game.

The new trailer specifically shows off several of the abilities that Kirby will be able to use during his adventures in Kirby and the Forgotten Land as well as several of its impressive environments. More specifically, the Drill and Ranger copy abilities are shown. With the Drill copy ability, Kirby can move around underground to attack enemies from beneath while the Ranger copy ability essentially gives Kirby a musket-like gun. You can check out the new trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land for yourself below:

Kirby’s back for an unforgettable adventure! ⭐



The new announcement also plays up the fact that Kirby and the Forgotten Land includes co-op. A second player can join Kirby’s adventure as Bandana Waddle Dee, who uses a spear to help out. It’s also noted that this is specifically co-op on a single system, which means there’s no online multiplayer. In order to play co-op, folks will need another willing person physically present and at least a Joy-Con controller for them to use.

“Kirby has a flair for inhaling air, so he’ll have his work cut out for him when he arrives in an unknown land and discovers that Waddle Dees are being kidnapped in droves by the Beast Pack,” a description of Kirby and the Forgotten Land from Nintendo reads. “To rescue the Waddle Dees, Kirby heads out on a journey with the curious Elfilin, whom he meets in the new world.”

As noted above, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on March 25th. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Kirby franchise, so it is possible that Nintendo has more in store, but nothing official has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo in general right here.

What do you think of the new trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land? Are you excited to check out a new Kirby video game in the near future?