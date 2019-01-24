‘Knights of Pen and Paper’ 2-Pack Getting Physical Release On Nintendo Switch

Role-playing games are coming out in spades on the Nintendo Switch front, from major releases like Octopath Traveler to the re-releases of the Final Fantasy games to indie favorites like Legrand Legacy, which just released. But one set of titles that fans of the genre won't want to miss is Knights of Pen and Paper- and now a collectible two-pack is on the way that would fit right in to any collection.

Super Rare Games has announced that pre-orders are now open for the limited indie two-pack of Knights of Pen and Paper and its respective sequel, Knights of Pen and Paper 2. It'll be available for the next six days while supplies last, going for a price of $65.09 plus shipping. That is a bit pricey, but keep in mind that the package contains two separate games, not both games on one cartridge. So you get some great money's worth here.

The games are set to ship on January 31, following in the footsteps of other great releases from the company, including N++, Snake Pass and the recently debuted shooter Steredenn: Binary Stars.

Here's the official description for the game, though you can also see it in action in the trailer above!

"Set out on a grand adventure in this turn-based, retro style, pixel-art RPG, inspired by the great titles of the 90's. Take on the roles of in-game players taking on the roles of their characters in a traditional pen and paper RPG session in the ultimate meta roleplaying experience.

As both the playing characters AND the game master, players can choose which battles to fight. Put together a bunch of monsters to make for a challenging fight and your efforts will be equally rewarded!

Choose from multiple classes, such as knights and mages, pick your characters to control those classes, like grandma or kid brother, and take on the loads of quests, monsters, items and equipment littered throughout Knights of Pen & Paper. Blacksmiths, enchanters, mining, gathering, hidden treasures and a whole lot more await, giving players a lot of room to personalise their gameplay experience."

The package includes the two cartridge games, complete with box and manual for each one, as well as an exclusive sticker and a 3-card trading pack. Judging by how previous Super Rare Games have sold out, this one's likely to get out of stock in a hurry. You can place your order here!

Keep a close eye on this publisher as well, as it will have more great Switch releases lined up for 2019. Hope you've got room on your shelf. You can learn more about Super Rare Games here!

