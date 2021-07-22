Knockout City Season 2 Launch Trailer Showcases a New Map, Cosmetics, and More

Knockout City Season 2 is set to debut next week, and EA has released an all-new launch trailer to get fans pumped up in the meantime! The new season will feature a new theme, "Fight at the Movies." Season 2 will feature the Holowood Drive-In map, which includes areas like the Cathedral of Horror and the Bridge of Love, both inspired by classic movies. Players can also look forward to movie-inspired gear, and the new Soda Ball, which blinds players with syrup. Of course, players can also look forward to new playlists, a new season of League Play, new cosmetics, and a lot more.

The launch trailer can be found at the top of this page, and in the Tweet embedded below.

Coming to a holo-theater near you on July 27th: Fight at the Movies!

Action-packed brawlin' that'll have you on the edge of your seat as you experience the silver screen like never before! Brawl on a constantly changing map, with a new ball, new cosmetics, new Playlists and more! pic.twitter.com/l4B7XviNb2 — Knockout City (@knockoutcity) July 22, 2021

All in all, this is a pretty effective trailer for Knockout City's new season! Continuing with the movie theme, the trailer features an impersonation of the classic "movie trailer announcer" voice, and a grainy filter meant to evoke old-school films. It also showcases the game's new map, cosmetics, and more. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait much longer to experience it for themselves!

Those looking for more information on the game's new season can check out a livestream July 23rd on the official Knockout City Twitch channel, featuring several members of the game's team. The stream will begin at 4:30 ET, and will include the game's director, technical designer, and more.

Knockout City Season 2 will launch July 27th on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been looking forward to the next season of Knockout City? What do you think of the launch trailer for Season 2? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!