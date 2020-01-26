Kung Fu Panda Co-Op Board Game Available Now

Tabletop gaming fans can now battle as Po and the Furious Five. Earlier this week, Modiphius Entertainment announced Kung Fu Panda: The Board Game, a new co-op board game for up to four players. Kung Fu Panda: The Board Game is a unique “race against the clock” board game in which players furiously roll their dice to advance their character and defeat their enemies. The game’s “Furious Action Dice” let players move, fight, and generate chi to unlock certain special abilities, but also control the enemies on the board. Whenever a player rolls a “Claws” symbol, players have to follow the instructions “Wheel of Destiny” that causes enemies to spawn or attack.

Originally released in 2008, Kung Fu Panda has become a successful movie and TV franchise, with three movies and two television series to date. The franchise has generated nearly $2 billion at the box office, and has also spawned several short films and video game spinoffs.

Kung Fu Panda: The Game comes with over 30 miniatures, including detailed miniatures of Po, the Furious Five, and Tai Lung, the villain of the first Kung Fu Panda movie. It also comes with multiple scenarios and scene tiles so that players can either work through a campaign or build their own unique quest. Players can also choose to not utilize the game’s timer, allowing younger players to get on the action without the stress of beating the clock, or to help players learn the game.

Modiphius originally raised funds for Kung Fu Panda: The Board Game back in 2018, but the game is now available for retail sale exclusively on their website. You can purchase Kung Fu Panda: The Board Game for £45.00 (about $59 in US dollars).