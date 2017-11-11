L.A. Noire First VR Screenshots Revealed, Plus New Details And A Delay

Fans of the detective diving title L.A. Noire have already had several glimpses into the remaster, including how the game will handle on the Nintendo Switch. When Rockstar Games made the announcement Hollywood-set game would be getting the virtual reality treatment, many were curious as to how the title would handle the adaptation and whether or not it was worth the splurge. The 1940s era game developed by Team Bondie became an instant hit and now it looks like it will continue that legacy because the first big details have finally emerged about the VR venture.

The game itself is being rebuilt dramatically to adapt to VR for PC. Because of the undertaking, and the fact that the team wants to make sure that the re-release is up to par with expectations, the VR version will not be releasing on its original November 14th date; instead it has been pushed back to a tentative December release.

Aside from a slight date change, now that the industry is starting to get their hands on the title – more details emerge about how it will handle. One thing that is hilarious (and frustrating) is the vehicle mechanic in-game. Driving a car in this VR setting is exactly like driving a car IRL – try shooting while driving, which is necessary at some parts of the story, and you’re going to have a bad time.

The movement is very precise, even down to putting the key in the ignition, but one thing that players will either love or hate is the teleportation mechanic. This feature is extremely common in VR titles in an effort to make the in-game movements more seamless. After all, a simulation of walking around while the actual body remains mostly stationary does compete with the immersion a little bit. Aside from the teleportation, players can also move their arms up and down to simulate the motion of walking as well and it translates fairly easily.

Prop interaction is incredibly common too – so pick up that glass bottle and chuck it at a criminal with all your might. Make sure to video record some of the movements too, because the relation with the environment make for some pretty hilarious animation sequences.

Below are just a few of the screenshots that Rockstar Games has revealed. For the rest, simply go here. As far as L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files – the release is set for an undisclosed December launch for the HTC Vive.

