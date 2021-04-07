The Last Kids on Earth and The Staff of Doom Release Date Revealed

✖

The upcoming video game The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom has announced that it will officially release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 4th. As we noted when it was first announced last year, the video game features an all-new story with up to four-player couch and online co-op. Unfortunately, the online co-op feature has been delayed from launch, so folks will have to settle for playing with friends in real life until some later date.

In the game, players take on the roles of franchise heroes Jack, Quint, June, and Dirk as they search for the missing pieces of the eponymous Staff of Doom and fight Malondre, Queen of the Slime Monsters. Additionally, and perhaps most importantly, the voice cast from the Netflix series reprises their roles in the game, including Nick Wolfhard (Jack), Montse Hernandez (June), Garland Whitt (Quint), and Charles Demers (Dirk). You can check out the new trailer for the video game adaptation below:

The world is in danger! Evil Malondre threatens everything, but Jack and his buddies wage war from their tree house and hit the streets to save our dimension! #TheLastKidsOnEarthAndTheStaffOfDoom coming June 4th. Pre-Order now 👉 https://t.co/2CKwTCkx8v pic.twitter.com/7S1YZAQmKl — Outright Games (@Outright_Games) April 7, 2021

"We started with books, then went interactive on Netflix, and now fans of the Last Kids on Earth have the power in their hands to fully control the fates of Jack, Quint, June and Dirk as they take on the greatest foes ever faced in their battle to save the world," said author and series creator Max Brallier as part of the announcement. "The world of The Last Kids on Earth just keeps on growing, and I can't wait to see how readers, viewers and gamers around the world respond to the next exciting chapter in the journey of these beloved characters."

As noted above, The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom video game is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 4th. It is developed by Stage Clear Studios and published by Outright Games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Last Kids on Earth right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of the new The Last Kids on Earth video game? Are you interested in checking it out when it releases this June? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!