The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom Announced

The Last Kids on Earth is coming for gamers early next year when The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Spring 2021. Developed by Stage Clear Studios and published by Outright Games, the new video game sees Jack, Quint, June, and Dirk trying to find the missing bits of the Staff of Doom before Malondre, Queen of the Slime Monsters, can use it for her own nefarious goals.

The video game features an all-new story with up to four-play couch and online co-op. All the typical gaming hallmarks are present, of course, like upgrading equipment and abilities, and players will even be able to drive around in Big Mama, the series' iconic vehicle. Perhaps best of all? The voice cast from the Netflix series reprise their roles in the game, including Nick Wolfhard (Jack), Montse Hernandez (June), Garland Whitt (Quint), and Charles Demers (Dirk).

"While the adventures of Jack, June, Dirk and Quint continue on the page, it is incredibly humbling and inspiring to see them also take on new lives through the animated series, toys, apparel and now a video game," says Max Brallier, creator of The Last Kids on Earth. "I am extremely fortunate to be collaborating on the game with such talented partners who are helping my dream for this story come true."

As noted above, The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom video game is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Spring 2021. It is developed by Stage Clear Studios and published by Outright Games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Last Kids on Earth right here.

