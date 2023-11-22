The Last of Us Season 2 Rumored Actress Has Big Uncharted Connection

One of the actresses rumored for The Last of Us season 2 has a pretty notable connection to the Uncharted series. Naughty Dog is known for featuring a pretty dynamic cast of characters across its games. They're people you can really attach yourself to and feel are three dimensional. There are few games that match the quality of Naughty Dog's writing and that's part of what people love about the developer. Uncharted and The Last of Us are prime examples of cinematic storytelling in games and allow players to really grow with the characters over extended periods of time. Fans got to witness Nathan Drake really grow a lot from his first swashbuckling adventure to becoming a father in the final game. Similarly, people have seen Ellie grow from a bright eyed child to someone beaten down by the world around her.

These games make for great stories in gaming, but also very adaptable for other mediums like television. It's why HBO's The Last of Us has been such a huge hit and the second season has even more potential. Fans have been casting some of the major characters for months, but we may finally have a real hint at who will be our Abby. Rumors are swirling that actress Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby in The Last of Us season 2. She has a long history with Naughty Dog already going all the way back to the movie adaptation of the game where she supposedly read for the role of Ellie and was a popular fan cast. Apparently things must have gone well because she also got cast as Cassie Drake, the daughter of Nathan Drake. Her role only has a few minutes of screentime at the end of Uncharted 4, but it's crucial to Nathan Drake's story.

Whether Cassie will ever return to the series is anyone's guess. There are rumors of a new Uncharted game in the works, but no details have surfaced on it. Either way, it seems like Kaitlyn Dever has made an impression on Naughty Dog and will truly come full circle in The Last of Us season 2 if she's cast.