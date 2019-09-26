Dark Horse Reveals New The Last of Us Part 2 Statue

It wouldn’t be a proper Outbreak Day without a whole bunch of The Last of Us announcements and reveals, and while the vast majority of the news coming out of today is about the video game itself and impressions, interviews, and previews of its content, there’s also news on the statue front. Dark Horse Direct has revealed a new limited-edition statue of The Last of Us Part II protagonist Ellie.

The statue, which is currently sold out, is a 12-inch tall version of Ellie with a bow and arrow. She’s got the arrow drawn back, and looks to be ready to start aiming. There’s a particularly displeased look on the statue’s face, and it looks like she means business. Assuming that the statue is manufactured again or more units open up for whatever reason, it’ll likely be available via Dark Horse Direct’s website here.

You can check out the statue, in all its glory, below:

Here’s how PlayStation describes the upcoming exclusive on its digital storefront:

“Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”

The Last of Us Part II is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4 on February 21, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.