Uncharted 1 Remake Evidence Discovered in The Last of Us Part 2

Recently, a new rumor has been making the rounds claiming that developer Naughty Dog is working on a remake of Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, the first game in the long-running franchise. Of course, long-time Naughty Dog fans will note that Uncharted 1 was already remastered for 2015's Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, but this is a "ground-up" remake of the first Uncharted game. When the original rumor started to make the rounds earlier this week, there wasn't any real evidence outside of a few insiders claiming they'd heard it was in the works. However, that's now changed as a popular modder now claims to have found snippets of code hinting at an Uncharted 1 full remake.

Evidence of Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Remake Found in TLOU Part 2

All the Uncharted 1 Remake rumours have stemmed from my research that I've shared privately, here's the proof that Uncharted Remake was/is in the works. All datamined from a 2020 build of TLOU 2. pic.twitter.com/xEJMcgpx21 — Speclizer (@Speclizer_) February 4, 2024

The latest info surrounding the rumored Uncharted: Drake's Fortune remake comes from Speclizer on Twitter. They are a modder specializing in The Last of Us on PC, so it's safe to say that they have experience looking through Naughty Dog's code. This information comes from code Speclizer has datamined from a 2020 build of The Last of Us Part 2. They first found quite a bit of code referencing a remake of The Last of Us. Two years later, that game was released.

With that in mind, Speclizer noted that the same code had several references to a remake of Uncharted 1. Now, it's worth remembering that this is firmly in the "leaks and rumors" territory and should be taken with a massive grain of salt. It's also very possible that Naughty Dog won't ever go forward with an Uncharted 1 remake even if this code is real. The developers could have pivoted to something else in the meantime and cancelled the project. That said, with how many rumors have been swirling recently, this is the best information we've gotten in terms of evidence. Hopefully, Naughty Dog will announce whatever's coming next in the near future.

What's Next for Naughty Dog?

While we don't know any specifics about Naughty Dog has brewing, we did receive word from Neil Druckmann that he has an idea for what The Last of Us Part 3 might become. That, of course, doesn't necessarily mean that we'll be hearing about that game anytime soon, but Druckmann did drop that nugget as part of a new documentary that was recently released as a way to show players a behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Last of Us Part 2.

Even if that isn't the team's next project, fans should be ready for plenty more The Last of Us content coming down the pike. The Last of Us Season 2 is on its way relatively soon, courtesy of HBO. We don't have a firm release date yet, but we did recently learn that Catherine O'Hara has joined the cast ahead of the second season. Readers will remember her from things like Schitt's Creek and Home Alone.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is available now on PS5.