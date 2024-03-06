Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Announced for PC

Continuing its trend of putting PlayStation exclusives on the PC platform some time after those games release, PlayStation announced today that the exceptional Ghost of Tsushima will be coming to PCs in May. Like we've seen in the past with games like Death Stranding, the version of Ghost of Tsushima that'll come to the PC platform will be Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut which means that it'll include the Iki Island DLC that the base game got as well as access to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer spin-off the game got after release. It'll also boast PC-specific features like unlocked framerates and more graphics options that weren't previously available in the PlayStation version of Ghost of Tsushima.

The announcement shared on Wednesday was a welcome one, but it wasn't wholly unexpected since there were rumors circulating this week about Ghost of Tsushima coming to PC. PlayStation confirmed on Wednesday that Nixxes Software will be handling the development of the PC version of the game alongside Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch Productions, Nixxes being the studio that's handled other PlayStation-to-PC games like Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition as well as Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

If you're planning on getting Ghost of Tsushima when it comes to PC, you can look forward to the May 16th release date. Ahead of that release, PlayStation and Nixxes shared a bit more about the PC version and what players can expect.

What Is Ghost of Tsushima?

If this is your first time hearing about Ghost of Tsushima at all or you're only just now interested thanks to the PC announcement, the game itself is one set in feudal Japan with Jin Sakai starring as the protagonist. In Ghost of Tsushima, Jin starts out as rigid samurai set in traditions but eventually has to bend his morals and tactics to combat a Mongol invasion of his home. Over time, he gradually invokes strategies which some might deem dishonorable, though through some RPG mechanics at play, it's really up to players what kind of playstyle they prefer.

The base game takes around 25-30 hours to beat with much more than that to be invested in Ghost of Tsushima if you're planning on taking on the Iki Island expansion or achieving 100% completion. It also boasts a unique option called the Kurosawa Mode which completely changes the visual experience.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PC Features

So, that's Ghost of Tsushima, but what about the PC version of the game? Below are some of the features that it boasts which, if you're a PlayStation player who's already beaten the game on the PS4 or PS5, should look appealing if you're planning on round two.

Experience Ghost of Tsushima with unlocked framerates and a variety of graphics options tailored to a wide range of hardware, ranging from high-end PCs to portable PC gaming devices.

Get a view of even more of the action with support for Ultrawide (21:9), Super Ultrawide (32:9) and even 48:9 Triple Monitor support.

Boost performance with upscaling and frame generation technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3 and Intel XeSS. NVIDIA Reflex and image quality-enhancing NVIDIA DLAA are also supported.

Japanese lip sync – enjoy a more authentic experience with lip sync for Japanese voiceover, made possible by cinematics being rendered in real time by your PC.

Choose how you control the action: experience haptic feedback and adaptive triggers through a wired DualSense controller…

…or go with mouse and keyboard, with fully customizable controls.

Haptic feedback – master your blade through the DualSense controller's immersive haptic feedback.

Adaptive triggers – enhance your accuracy with a bow using adaptive trigger resistance.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will come to PCs on May 16th. A Steam page for the game is already live.