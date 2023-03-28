The Last of Us Part 1's PC Port Gets Slammed by Steam Players

The Last of Us Part 1 is now out on PC, but the critically acclaimed PlayStation game is getting slammed by Steam players. Despite being a decade old, The Last of Us is still very much in the zeitgeist. Last year, a remake of The Last of Us was released on PS5 and although some questioned its pricing and the overall need for it, it was still received positively. Following that, the HBO TV series was released and was an absurd hit, spawning a bunch of new fans. Naturally, sales for the game shot up, but not everyone has a PS4 or PS5. Thankfully, the defining PlayStation title was confirmed to release on PC and was set to arrive just shortly after the final episode of season one.

Now, it's here and... well, PC players are certainly questioning the hype for the game. The new PC port for The Last of Us Part 1 is plagued with problems, even for those with pretty beastly computers. The Steam version of the game has "Mostly negative" reviews with many noting frequent crashes, low frame rates, excessively long loading times, and more. Some even deemed The Last of Us Part 1 unplayable in its current state. We checked out the game and while it's not on a monster PC, it is clear this port is filled with issues. The game feels unoptimized and has a fairly unstable frame rate even in the main menu. The load times took multiple minutes, the mouse movement had sluggish input, and there were some strange resolution issues. Another common complaint is that the game notes that it's "building shaders", but the percentage at which it goes at is also incredibly slow. Not everyone is experiencing issues, but the problems do appear to be widespread.

As of right now, Naughty Dog nor Iron Galaxy (a team that worked on this port) have responded to the negative reception right now. Given how loud the negativity is, we can likely expect to hear something this week. Hopefully, a patch of some kind is already in the works to fix it. This certainly isn't the kind of reception PlayStation or Naughty Dog likely wants to see for its crowning jewel, especially as its experiencing this cultural explosion with the show.

The Last of Us Part 1 is out now on Steam and Epic Games Store.