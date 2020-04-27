The Last of Us Part II Finally Gets New Release Date

✖

The Last of Us Part II is finally making its way to PlayStation this summer! After several major delays, the latest due to the difficulties surrounding COVID-19, the highly-anticipated sequel game was left without a release date. That changed on Monday morning, however, Naughty Dog and Sony have finally revealed a new release date for The Last of Us Part II. Ellie and Joel will be returning for their new adventure in less than two months from now, on June 19th.

In addition to the release date for The Last of Us Part II, Sony also revealed the new debut date for Ghost of Tsushima, one of the other major titles that got delayed this spring. Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima will arrive on July 17th, just a month after The Last of Us Part II. It's about to be a big summer for PlayStation owners.

"I want to personally congratulate and thank both the teams at Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions on their achievements, as we know it’s not an easy feat to reach the finish line under these circumstances," said Hermen Hulst, head of worldwide studios for Sony Interactive Entertainment. "Both teams have worked hard to deliver world-class experiences, and we can’t wait to see what you think of them when they release in just a few short months."

The Last of Us Part II was originally set to arrive in February of this year, but was pushed back to May 29th. Then, as the logistics surrounding the pandemic got more complicated, the game was shelved indefinitely. Some fans likely feared that this delay could have been seriously substantial, perhaps pushing the release of The Last of Us Part II into the fall Fortunately, after this new announcement, we know that won't be the case.

Earlier this month, a potential leak from an Amazon listing hinted that The Last of Us Part II would be released on June 26th. That turned out to be pretty close, but June 19th is now the official date.

Are you looking forward to playing The Last of Us Part II this summer? Let us know in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.