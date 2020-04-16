The Last of Us Part 2 Release Date Has Reportedly Leaked

The Last of Us Part II release date has leaked, but PlayStation fans are dubious about the claim. According to an official Amazon listing, the highly-anticipated and recently delayed PS4 exclusive will drop on June 26, 2020. At first glance, this date checks out. It’s a Friday, and far away from the release of the PS5. However, what’s odd about this date is the fact that it’s the same day PlayStation has Ghost of Tsushima slotted in for release. In other words, if this date is indeed real, it would mean Ghost of Tsushima is about to be moved.

Working against this date being real is the fact that Ghost of Tsushima is already there. While it’s possible Sony could delay the game to make room for The Last of Us Part II, which was originally scheduled to release first, this would be an odd move. Why would you delay The Last of Us Part II indefinitely, issue returns on pre-orders, just to delay it one month? Further, if the coronavirus pandemic is a concern for a late May release, won’t it still be a concern come late June? And then on top of this to delay another exclusive just to make this all work? Seems unlikely. However, it’s possible.

What’s odd about this listing — which has since been changed to December 31, 2020 (a common placeholder date) — is that June 26 isn’t even a placeholder date. In other words, either this is a slip or a genuine mistake. Whatever the case, at the moment, Sony hasn’t commented on the situation, leaving PlayStation fans with nothing but speculation.

The Last of Us Part 2 is in development for PS4, and at this point, it may also launch as a PS5 game. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a release date, a release window, or when we may even hear about either of these two things.

“Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming,” reads an official story pitch of the game. “Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”

