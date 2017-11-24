Latest Monster Hunter World Videos Showcase More Gameplay With A Huge Highlight On Poop, Because Naturally

There are tons of reasons to be excited about the upcoming Monster Hunter World title on the way. The vast, open-world, the stunning monsters, the incredible characters – it’s shaping up to be an overwhelmingly beautiful adventure. To keep fan excitement up, Capcom has just released a ton of new videos showcasing different parts of the game and it got a little crappy. Literally.

No, the entire focus wasn’t on the in-game dung, but it did have a bigger highlight than we were expecting. Regardless of the poopy add-on, it was interesting to see Grimalkyne once more, as well as even more of the creatures that inhabit this large open-world environment. Regardless if you’re here for the breathtaking scenery, the monstrous creatures, or just here to see that fecal delight – there are quite a few videos for you to feast your eyes on below:

See? Told you there were a lot. The game is exciting and if the above videos weren’t enough to peek that interest, we’re at a loss because the latest title has a lot to offer:

“Battle gigantic monsters in epic locales.

As a hunter, you’ll take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats. Take down these monsters and receive materials that you can use to create stronger weapons and armor in order to hunt even more dangerous monsters.

In Monster Hunter: World, the latest installment in the series, you can enjoy the ultimate hunting experience, using everything at your disposal to hunt monsters in a new world teeming with surprises and excitement.

Once every decade, elder dragons trek across the sea to travel to the land known as the New World in a migration referred to as the Elder Crossing. To get to the bottom of this mysterious phenomenon, the Guild has formed the Research Commission, dispatching them in large fleets to the New World.

As the Commission sends its Fifth Fleet in pursuit of the colossal elder dragon known as Zorah Magdaros, one hunter is about to embark on a journey grander than anything they could have ever imagined.”

Monster Hunter World will be available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in January 2018.