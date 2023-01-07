League of Legends Ahri Update Added to Test Servers, New Look Revealed

One of League of Legends' most popular characters, Ahri, has had an update on the way for a long time now. It's an Art and Sustainability Update which means that it's focused entirely on her appearance and visuals as opposed to gameplay and abilities, but given how many skins Ahri has and how fond of her players are, it's still been one of the most-anticipated updates for any one champion. And as of this week, it's now finally available on the game's test servers for people to try out with Riot Games sharing a preview of it, too, for those who just want to see the results of the update.

We've seen previews of the update before, but this one shared on Saturday is by far the most comprehensive. A PBE video shared by the official League of Legends Twitter account on Saturday runs for over six minutes and shows off Ahri's updated ability effects for her base skin as well as the rest of her many cosmetics. That's pretty much all the video consists of, but six minutes of that should give you an idea of how many skins Ahri has.

Just a little more tempting... Ahri's new look is now on PBE. 🔮 pic.twitter.com/W7CO2HsbU9 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 7, 2023

A couple of splash arts for some of Ahri's many cosmetics were shared, too, soon after the video was released.

Come try your luck, if you think you’re in my league 💅 pic.twitter.com/r9f3i139Ko — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 7, 2023

While the ability effects and Ahri's overall visuals make up a significant part of the champion's ASU, her voice and script are also being updated. Riot addressed this in one of the recent posts about Ahri's ASU and said that the champion was in a unique spot with this update given that she was also in the game Ruined King: A League of Legends story. Riot was left with a decision regarding whether her script should be focused on the before or after versions of Ahri regarding her involvement in that game, and the team ultimately decided on the latter.

"Talking with our concept art lead Thomas 'Riot Hylia' Randby, we decided that post-Ruined King Ahri would be the most exciting for players," a past post on the champion's ASU said. "After seeing her grow so much over the course of the game, it felt like a loss to revert her back to who she was before: Someone running from the pain of her past rather than moving forward with her chin held high."

Ahri's ASU is on the PBE servers now for testing and will be fully released on the live servers at a later date.