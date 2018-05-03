League of Legends Champion And Skin Sale May 4 – 7

Another weekly sale is here for a select few League of Legends champions and skins giving players the chance to grab what they’ve been eyeing for half the Riot Points. Whether you’re feeling Redeemed with the Riven skin, or harnessing your inner “rawr” with the Dino Gnar, there’s a little something for everyone regarding both champions and skins for them.

As usual, this selection is only available for half off for a limited amount of time. To grab these champions for cheap, you’re going to need to act fast because its only available from May 4th until the 7th. After that, a new rotation comes in and you’ll just have to wait until the next time they’re chosen. Luckily, there’s a pretty solid selection, and a great chance to check out Vi if you haven’t already.

Let’s get started with the skins:

Skins

“Gnar is a primeval yordle whose playful antics can erupt into a toddler’s outrage in an instant, transforming him into a massive beast bent on destruction. Frozen in True Ice for millennia, the curious creature broke free and now hops about a changed world he sees as exotic and wondrous. Delighted by danger, Gnar flings whatever he can at his enemies, be it his bonetooth boomerang, or a nearby building.”

Dino Gnar – 487 RP

“The Noxian occupation of Ionia produced many heroes, none more unlikely than young Irelia of Navori. Trained in the ancient dances of her province, she adapted her art for war, using the graceful and carefully practised movements to levitate a host of deadly blades. After proving herself as a fighter, she was thrust into the role of resistance leader and figurehead, and to this day remains dedicated to the preservation of her homeland.”

Nightblade Irelia – 260 RP

“Unmatched in both his skill with unique armaments and his biting sarcasm, Jax is the last known weapons master of Icathia. After his homeland was laid low by its own hubris in unleashing the Void, Jax and his kind vowed to protect what little remained. As magic now rises in the world, this slumbering threat stirs once more, and Jax roams Valoran, wielding the last light of Icathia and testing all warriors he meets to see if any are strong enough to stand beside him…”

Warden Jax – 375 RP

“Once a swordmaster in the warhosts of Noxus, Riven is an expatriate in a land she previously tried to conquer. She rose through the ranks on the strength of her conviction and brutal efficiency, and was rewarded with a legendary runic blade and a warband of her own. However, on the Ionian front, Riven’s faith in her homeland was tested and ultimately broken. Having severed all ties to the empire, she now seeks to find her place in a shattered world, even as rumors abound that Noxus itself has been reforged…”

Redeemed Riven – 260 RP

Now onto the champions!

Champions

As with every week, there are four champions in total for half off. Whether you’re wanting to get your inner “Piltover Enforcer” on with Vi, or want to go more of the “Virtuoso” route with Jhin, there are four different options to choose from for half the Riot Points. This week brings:

Jhin – 487 RP

Jayce – 440 RP

Gragas – 395 RP

Vi – 487 RP

The sale is good starting tomorrow until the 7th. It may not be “May the Fourth be with you” related, but it’s still a neat way to save a few buck when taking to to the Nexus. Happy gaming!

