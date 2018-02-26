League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale Feb. 27 – March 2

(Photo: Riot Games)

The final champion and skin sale of the month is about to take place with a couple of League of Legends champs and cosmetics being marked down to half of their original price.

Starting on Feb. 27 and moving into March, the sale that bridges the two months will stay in the in-client store until March 2 when it'll be replaced with a new set of discounts. But, until that new sale comes, players can take advantage of the Pool Party, Death Blossom, and Arclight skins along with a couple of slippery champions.

Below are all of the champions and skins that are going on sale soon along with their discounted RP prices.

Skins:

Shadow Evelynn – 260 RP

Arclight Varus – 487 RP

Death Blossom Elise – 487 RP

Pool Party Miss Fortune – 675 RP

Champions:

LeBlanc – 395 RP

Twitch – 395 RP

Ezreal – 440 RP

Aurelion Sol – 487 RP

There's really no wrong decision to be made when it comes to the skins that are on sale this time. Pool Party Miss Fortune is the most obvious deal if players are looking to get the greatest discount with the skin typically selling for 1350 RP, but even the cheapest of the skins, Shadow Evelynn that's priced at 260 RP, is a steal thanks to Evelynn's recent rework. The updated champion now has reworked skins as well, the Shadow skin being her cheapest one while still maintaining the quality of the newer skins. While Elise might not be played quite as much to make use of her Death Blossom skin, Arclight Varus is available for the same price as Elise's, an ADC that sees more than enough play at all skill levels.

The champions on sale are an even split between marksmen and mages, all of which can be quite hard to pin down at times. Between Ezreal and LeBlanc's mobility, Twitch's camouflage, and Aurelion Sol's built-in CC combined with the slows he usually builds, being unable to burst or chain CC on these champs means there's a good chance that they'll get away.

The champions and skins listed above will go on sale starting on Feb. 27 and will remain discounted in the store until March 2.