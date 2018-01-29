League of Legends Champion and Skin Sale Jan. 30 – Feb. 2

(Photo: Riot Games)

A new League of Legends champion and skin sale has been announced with a couple of strong champs as well as the chance to get a brand new skin soon after a rework.

With four champions and four skins going on sale on Jan. 30 and staying in the in-game store until Feb. 2, this is the chance to pick up that new skin you've been eyeballing or to try out another champion for a discounted RP price. You'll miss your chance once the sale leaves the store if you don't pick up your purchase before then though, so be sure to check out the list of cosmetics and champions below that are going on sale in order to plan your purchases.

Skins

Valkyrie Leona for 260 RP

Frostblade Irelia for 487 RP

Shurima Desert Zilean for 487 RP

Super Galaxy Fizz for 675 RP

Champions

Pantheon for 395 RP

Ziggs for 440 RP

Quinn for 487 RP

Zac for 487 RP

Fizz's Super Galaxy skin is the most expensive among the options that outfits the slippery mid laner with a mechanized shark and a suit to accompany it, but it's not the only option worth purchasing if you're looking for a new skin. Due to her stickiness and superb peeling potential, Leona is still a prime support option that can fit into most team compositions, so it makes sense to pick up a cheap skin for the champ if you only play her ever so often.

But if you want to essentially get a new skin in the future, you could always pick up Irelia's Frostblade skin. While the skin has been around for a while and isn't too new at the moment, it'll receive a vastly updated look once Irelia's upcoming rework is completed. Her rework is a full Visual and Gameplay Update (VGU) and will therefore update each one of her skins to reflect her new look.

All of these skins and champions listed above will be available in the store for half off their original RP price beginning on Jan. 30, but be sure to buy what you want before the sale ends on Feb. 2.