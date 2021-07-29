✖

League of Legends’ newest champion, Akshan, hasn’t even been out for a full patch cycle yet, but Riot Games is already looking ahead to its next character. Vex, the Yordle champion who’s been teased once or twice already and is part of the game’s ongoing Ruination storyline, will release in September, Riot said. The release of Vex will add yet another mage to the game’s roster, but we don’t know at this time what Vex is capable of beyond some teasers.

Riot addressed the topic of Vex’s release in a post on the game’s site where an Ask Riot question from the community was answered. Someone wanted to know when Vex would be released, and while we didn’t get a specific date, we at least got a month that gives us a release window that’s likely much sooner than many people were anticipating.

“As long as everything goes as planned, Vex should be coming out in September,” said lead producer of the champions team Riot Reav3 when asked about the champion’s release plans. “We're working on getting her source of power (aka her shadow) just right in game, which is why she's releasing a bit after the Sentinels of Light event. In the meantime, we hope you enjoy getting to know the gloomy yordle who holds a special place in our goth kid hearts.”

Her “source of power” is something that’s been teased before in the Champion Roadmaps that talked about the new character. The shadow’s been shown more than once, but at the time, it was reasonable to think it could just be a way of showing the gloomy champion’s theme. It appears now that it’s more connected to Vex’s kit than expected.

As for the rest of the champion’s kit, it appears she’ll be able to stop dashes somehow. Abilities like Poppy’s W and the “Grounded” effect in League do this already, so it looks like Vex will join the ranks of those who prevent movement abilities.

“Also, as her gameplay kit developed, she’s moved away from being an artillery mage and is now closer to a classic mage,” a previous Champion Roadmap said. “She still gets annoyed as hell with hyperactive champions dashing all around her, that hasn’t changed one bit. It’s enough to make her get serious and start clobbering all lifeforms full of irritating happiness dashing around her like pesky flies.”

Vex will release in League of Legends at some point in September.