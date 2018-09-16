This Year’s ‘League of Legends’ Championship Skin Goes to Kha’Zix

League of Legends’ next Championship skin recipient has been chosen with Kha’Zix getting the one-a-year skin for his prominence during the 2018 season.

Riot Games revealed Kha’Zix to be the proud new owner of a Championship skin with a tweet that showcased the skin’s in-game look and recall. Following that reveal, the skin was added to the PBE for testing with Skin Spotlights putting together the video above that showcased the skin’s different abilities.

While Kha’Zix may not seem like the most dominant champion in the professional scene right now, the champion choice makes more sense when you consider how the Championship skins are chosen. Riot Games uses data from the Mid-Season International part of the competitive season to choose which champion will get the Championship skin, a portion of the year that Kha’Zix was featured prominently in. Champion popularity is also one of the deciding factors for which champions get the skin, something that Kha’Zix has no shortage of with players gravitating to his ambush-filled assassin playstyle.

This skins also differ from the Conqueror and Victorious skins, as Riot Games reminded players. Those are picked through different means, so there are still two more annual skins to be revealed this year.

FWIW, we select the Championship skin earlier in the season (’cause we need time to concept, make and test the skin!) so the choice of champion may not always be top tier pick when the Championship skin hits PBE. (: — Odyssey Katey 🌠 (@KateyAnthony) September 11, 2018

Championship Kha’Zix is NOT the reward skin for reaching Gold+ in ranked – Victorious is the skin line that will be your skin reward. We haven’t announced who that will be just yet! ✨ — Odyssey Katey 🌠 (@KateyAnthony) September 11, 2018

Championship Kha’Zix features the same blue and gold color scheme when he’s in his unevolved form with parts of his body changing as his abilities are evolved. His ultimate evolution gives the champion a red, silver, and blue look instead with those turnarounds seen through the PBE boards post that previews the skin. The boards post also discussed what’s unique to the skin compared to Kha’Zix’s other options, those details seen below.

New model and textures : Sleek blue and silver metals shimmering all over.

: Sleek blue and silver metals shimmering all over. New VFX for all spells : Celebrate worlds with gorgeous–yet fierce–metallic effects.

: Celebrate worlds with gorgeous–yet fierce–metallic effects. New SFX for all spells : Your enemy won’t forget the sharp sounds of a champion.

: Your enemy won’t forget the sharp sounds of a champion. New recall animation: Secret fireworks hidden away for the right time!

Championship Kha’Zix is now playable on the PBE and is currently scheduled to be released for 1,350 RP.