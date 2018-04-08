League of Legends Clash Beta Signups Open Soon

North American League of Legends players will soon get the chance to test the new Clash mode when signups for the feature’s beta open to all the region’s players on April 9.

Signups for the Clash feature were announced during the NA LCS Finals stream where it was confirmed that players could begin signing up for the beta tomorrow. The actual tournament itself won’t start until April 13, but players should get their teams together and sign up as quickly as possible in order to get organized before the tournament begins.

Even if you weren’t watching the Finals stream and missed the announcement, others who were tuned into the competition were quick to share the news with others. Ben “Riot Draggles” Forbes also shared the news on Twitter earlier on April 8 to let players know that the signups would be coming soon.

CLASH. NA BETA. CHECK YOUR CLIENT TOMORROW. LET’S GO! — Ben Forbes (@draggles) April 8, 2018

No information about how to sign up for the beta has been provided yet, though it was said that more information would be available tomorrow, the day of the signups, in a more detailed announcement. As Riot Draggles mentioned above, players’ clients should also include an alert about the Clash beta when signups open, so anyone who queues up for some League of Legends matches on Monday should see the info.

While Riot Games has held more than one Clash test on the PBE servers in hopes of tracking down a bug that affected champ select, this will be the first time that players in North America will be able to try out the feature’s beta outside of the PBE servers. Back in December, Europe received its own Clash beta that allowed players to take part in the tournaments for three days with Clash Capsules being given out as rewards. These Capsules are part of the reward incentive program for players that participate in the Clash tournaments. While the full details of the NA test won’t be revealed until tomorrow, players can take a look at the announcement post that was made months ago for the EU test to get an idea of how the system will likely work this time.

Rewards were distributed whether players won or lost in the last beta, so signing up for the test will at least net you some rewards so long as you participate in the matches. You’ll also get to see exactly how the tournament feature works before Clash is fully released for all players.

Signups for the Clash beta open on April 9 before the actual tournament begins on April 13.