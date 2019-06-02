‘League of Legends’ Clash Tests Are Returning for Select Regions

Riot Games has once again begun talking about its tournament-style Clash mode with new Clash tests coming back this weekend, but only for certain regions.

Discussing the plans for Clash in a gameplay thoughts post on the League of Legends boards, design director Riot Meddler said it’d been a while since Clash was discussed. Riot Games is still working on the mode that lets players form teams and advance through brackets to earn rewards, and it’s preparing to test Clash again this weekend.

“It’s been a bit since we talked about Clash, work continues though to get ready for a full release,” Riot Meddler said. “The next major step are some upcoming tests this coming weekend in BR and LATAM.”

While the regional restrictions of these tests mean that not every player will be able to participate, it could bode well for those in other regions assuming the tests run smoothly. Riot Meddler said it’s got two focuses for these tests, the first being tier-based phasing where players from different skill tiers compete at different times throughout the day so everyone isn’t hitting the servers as the same time.

The second focus is on the limit of how many players and teams can compete each day, though Riot Meddler said the limit’s player cap is pretty forgiving and likely won’t be reached.

“There’s a limit to how many teams can compete each day,” the Rioter said. “The limit’s very large, so shouldn’t be hit in most servers. We do believe it’s better to stop taking new teams into a Clash tournament if a server gets really full than to let a few more players in at the expense of degrading game performance for everyone already there.”

Clash’s history has been a tumultuous one since it was first announced. The goal is to have players simulate a competitive esports experience where they form teams and enter a short tournament using Tickets to enter with prizes awaiting them at the end. The initial launch of Clash was cancelled when issues were encountered in select regions, and an update months later confirmed the mode still wasn’t ready and that it needed more work. Tests have been held periodically since then to focus on different aspect of the game mode with this coming weekend being the latest example of those trial runs.

