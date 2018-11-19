‘League of Legends’ Teases Colorful New Champion

Riot Games shared a teaser for League of Legends’ colorful new champion that’s set to be revealed on Monday.

Teasing the champion in a brief video tweeted from different League of Legends social media accounts, the video below shows three different champions that have had more color than usual added to their designs. The new champion itself wasn’t seen in the video – at least not in an obvious way – but that could be an indication of what the champion’s kit is capable of.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Oh? What was that? Blink and you may miss it…🌸🎨 pic.twitter.com/uTjqsLUBlG — League of Legends EU (@loleu) November 18, 2018

Another teaser shared by the League of Legends BR Twitter account had a different caption that said “Curious scenes were seen in Summoner’s Rift.”

Going off of what was presented in the video, there’s a chance the new champion could have some sort of ability that lets it take on the form of another champion. Darius, Ahri, and then Nunu were all seen in the video above, each of them having some extra colorful feature that makes it apparent that that’s not the true champion. Darius has a flower behind his ear, there appear to be two Nunus, one of them with colorful appendages behind his head, and Ahri has one colorful tail that stands apart from the rest.

It could be that Riot Games has designed a champion which can temporarily take on the form of another character with the atypically colored parts of the champions being a way to tell the real one and the clone apart from each other. Plants also appear to be featured prominently throughout the teaser with both of Riot Games’ tweets including flower or plant emojis alongside the message, so the new champion could also be plant-based or have a way to manipulate plants.

What the new champion is thought to be capable of so far is just speculation based on what was seen in the video, but whatever the new League of Legends champion ends up being, it’ll become apparent on Monday when Riot Games reveals the champ. In an announcement made earlier in the week, Riot Games said the new colorful mage champion would be revealed on November 19th. A teaser for the champion appeared in players’ clients not long ago which led to the reveal announcement.

League of Legends’ new colorful mage champion will be revealed on Monday, and we know it’ll be playable during the All Stars 2018 event, so it shouldn’t be too long before its’ fully released.