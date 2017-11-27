League of Legends Data Mine Hints at New Skins for Xayah, Rakan, Other Champions

A League of Legends player who poked around in the game’s files has a prediction that hints at new skins for quite a few champions.

The user who goes by the name TricolorStar explained that they have to dig into the League files quite often when creating custom voice packs, and all that digging led them to an interesting discovery pertaining to the format of some files. Champions are apparently being moved to a new format, but it appears that the timing of this transition might have some correlation with new skins. In a Reddit post that TricolorStar created a month ago, the user noticed that Katarina, Zed, and Viktor were all moved into the new format in the same patch with all of them receiving skins soon after.

Going off of that connection, the user predicted that Draven, Jinx, Poppy, and Nunu would also be receiving new skins since they were also moved to the new file format. The first three have all been confirmed for this year’s Snowdown skins, but no word has come on Nunu yet. This means that there’s definitely a bit of credibility to the theory, but it’s obviously not foolproof with Nunu still lacking a new skin.

Following up on the first post from a month ago, TricolorStar is back with new skin predictions. According to some new movement in the files, these champions will supposedly be receiving new skins sometime soon in 2018:

Lux

Miss Fortune

Nunu

Gragas

Cho’Gath

Xayah

Rakan

Heimerdinger

Jax

Nasus

Akali

These champions could be getting entirely new skins or simply some chromas, but the system isn’t 100 percent foolproof, so it’s best to tentatively hope for a champion to receive a skin if one of your mains is on this list. The data miner points out that these moves usually predict skins within a few months and pointed out that Xayah and Rakan would be a perfect fit for some Valentine’s Day skins in February. TricolorStar expanded on the theory by pointing out some inconsistencies through the main Reddit post that you can look through here while you join in on the discussion surrounding the potential new skins.