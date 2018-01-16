League of Legends’ February Sales Schedule Discounts New Star Guardian Skins

The sales schedule for all the League of Legends champions and skins going on sale in February has been released with some familiar faces and newcomers rounding out the list.
Remember those amazing new Star Guardian skins that introduced five new members to the starry team? Players will finally be able to buy them at a discount soon with each of the new skins going on sale in February as part of the Early Sales. Star Guardian Miss Fortune, Soraka, Syndra, Ahri, and Ezreal are all now part of the Star Guardian team after they were introduced months ago along with the Invasion game mode, and this will be players’ one chance for quite a while to grab them at a discount. The Early Sales allow newish skins to go on sale after they’ve been out for a while, but after this sale is over, they’ll go back to their full prices for quite some time.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Outside of the Star Guardian skins, there are still tons of champions and skins going on sale that include PROJECT skins and other options. The dates of when the skins and champions will be on sale won’t be revealed until right before they hit the store, so keep checking the League sales schedules to see when your favorites will become available.
Normal Sales
|Champion
|Sale Price (RP)
|Skin
|Sale Price (RP)
|Aurelion Sol
|487
|Arcade Ezreal
|675
|Bard
|487
|Arclight Varus
|487
|Cassiopeia
|440
|Atlantean Syndra
|487
|Corki
|395
|Baker Pantheon
|487
|Ekko
|487
|Blade Mistress Morgana
|375
|Ezreal
|440
|Bloodstone Lissandra
|487
|Gnar
|487
|Boom Boom Blitzcrank
|260
|Graves
|440
|Butcher Olaf
|375
|Hecarim
|440
|Captain Gangplank
|487
|Heimerdinger
|395
|Celestine Soraka
|487
|Irelia
|440
|Cutpurse Twisted Fate
|375
|Jhin
|487
|Death Blossom Elise
|487
|Jinx
|487
|Deep Sea Nami
|675
|Kalista
|487
|Full Machine Viktor
|487
|Karma
|395
|Gentleman Gnar
|487
|Kog’Maw
|440
|Gragas, Esq.
|487
|LeBlanc
|395
|Guardian of the Sands Skarner
|487
|Lissandra
|487
|Jaximus
|487
|Maokai
|440
|Karate Kennen
|260
|Nautilus
|440
|Karthus Lightsbane
|487
|Nidalee
|395
|King Tryndamere
|260
|Olaf
|395
|Pool Party Miss Fortune
|675
|Shaco
|395
|Pre-Void Kassadin
|260
|Shen
|395
|PROJECT: Ekko
|675
|Sona
|395
|Renegade Talon
|260
|Swain
|440
|Rumble in the Jungle
|487
|Twitch
|395
|Sashimi Akali
|375
|Urgot
|395
|Scorched Earth Renekton
|487
|Varus
|440
|Shadow Evelynn
|260
|Vi
|487
|Shadow Prince Malzahar
|260
|Vladimir
|440
|Warrior Princess Sivir
|260
|Yasuo
|487
|Worldbreaker Trundle
|375
Early Sales
|Skin
|Price (RP)
|Sale Price (RP)
|Star Guardian Miss Fortune
|1350
|975
|Star Guardian Soraka
|1350
|975
|Star Guardian Syndra
|1350
|975
|Star Guardian Ahri
|1820
|1350
|Star Guardian Ezreal
|1350
|975