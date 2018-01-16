League of Legends’ February Sales Schedule Discounts New Star Guardian Skins

The sales schedule for all the League of Legends champions and skins going on sale in February has been released with some familiar faces and newcomers rounding out the list.

Remember those amazing new Star Guardian skins that introduced five new members to the starry team? Players will finally be able to buy them at a discount soon with each of the new skins going on sale in February as part of the Early Sales. Star Guardian Miss Fortune, Soraka, Syndra, Ahri, and Ezreal are all now part of the Star Guardian team after they were introduced months ago along with the Invasion game mode, and this will be players’ one chance for quite a while to grab them at a discount. The Early Sales allow newish skins to go on sale after they’ve been out for a while, but after this sale is over, they’ll go back to their full prices for quite some time.

Outside of the Star Guardian skins, there are still tons of champions and skins going on sale that include PROJECT skins and other options. The dates of when the skins and champions will be on sale won’t be revealed until right before they hit the store, so keep checking the League sales schedules to see when your favorites will become available.

Normal Sales

Champion Sale Price (RP) Skin Sale Price (RP) Aurelion Sol 487 Arcade Ezreal 675 Bard 487 Arclight Varus 487 Cassiopeia 440 Atlantean Syndra 487 Corki 395 Baker Pantheon 487 Ekko 487 Blade Mistress Morgana 375 Ezreal 440 Bloodstone Lissandra 487 Gnar 487 Boom Boom Blitzcrank 260 Graves 440 Butcher Olaf 375 Hecarim 440 Captain Gangplank 487 Heimerdinger 395 Celestine Soraka 487 Irelia 440 Cutpurse Twisted Fate 375 Jhin 487 Death Blossom Elise 487 Jinx 487 Deep Sea Nami 675 Kalista 487 Full Machine Viktor 487 Karma 395 Gentleman Gnar 487 Kog’Maw 440 Gragas, Esq. 487 LeBlanc 395 Guardian of the Sands Skarner 487 Lissandra 487 Jaximus 487 Maokai 440 Karate Kennen 260 Nautilus 440 Karthus Lightsbane 487 Nidalee 395 King Tryndamere 260 Olaf 395 Pool Party Miss Fortune 675 Shaco 395 Pre-Void Kassadin 260 Shen 395 PROJECT: Ekko 675 Sona 395 Renegade Talon 260 Swain 440 Rumble in the Jungle 487 Twitch 395 Sashimi Akali 375 Urgot 395 Scorched Earth Renekton 487 Varus 440 Shadow Evelynn 260 Vi 487 Shadow Prince Malzahar 260 Vladimir 440 Warrior Princess Sivir 260 Yasuo 487 Worldbreaker Trundle 375

Early Sales