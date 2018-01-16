Gaming

League of Legends’ February Sales Schedule Discounts New Star Guardian Skins

The sales schedule for all the League of Legends champions and skins going on sale in February has been released with some familiar faces and newcomers rounding out the list.

Remember those amazing new Star Guardian skins that introduced five new members to the starry team? Players will finally be able to buy them at a discount soon with each of the new skins going on sale in February as part of the Early Sales. Star Guardian Miss Fortune, Soraka, Syndra, Ahri, and Ezreal are all now part of the Star Guardian team after they were introduced months ago along with the Invasion game mode, and this will be players’ one chance for quite a while to grab them at a discount. The Early Sales allow newish skins to go on sale after they’ve been out for a while, but after this sale is over, they’ll go back to their full prices for quite some time.

Outside of the Star Guardian skins, there are still tons of champions and skins going on sale that include PROJECT skins and other options. The dates of when the skins and champions will be on sale won’t be revealed until right before they hit the store, so keep checking the League sales schedules to see when your favorites will become available.

Normal Sales

ChampionSale Price (RP)SkinSale Price (RP)
Aurelion Sol487Arcade Ezreal675
Bard487Arclight Varus487
Cassiopeia440Atlantean Syndra487
Corki395Baker Pantheon487
Ekko487Blade Mistress Morgana375
Ezreal440Bloodstone Lissandra487
Gnar487Boom Boom Blitzcrank260
Graves440Butcher Olaf375
Hecarim440Captain Gangplank487
Heimerdinger395Celestine Soraka487
Irelia440Cutpurse Twisted Fate375
Jhin487Death Blossom Elise487
Jinx487Deep Sea Nami675
Kalista487Full Machine Viktor487
Karma395Gentleman Gnar487
Kog’Maw440Gragas, Esq.487
LeBlanc395Guardian of the Sands Skarner487
Lissandra487Jaximus487
Maokai440Karate Kennen260
Nautilus440Karthus Lightsbane487
Nidalee395King Tryndamere260
Olaf395Pool Party Miss Fortune675
Shaco395Pre-Void Kassadin260
Shen395PROJECT: Ekko675
Sona395Renegade Talon260
Swain440Rumble in the Jungle487
Twitch395Sashimi Akali375
Urgot395Scorched Earth Renekton487
Varus440Shadow Evelynn260
Vi487Shadow Prince Malzahar260
Vladimir440Warrior Princess Sivir260
Yasuo487Worldbreaker Trundle375

Early Sales

SkinPrice (RP)Sale Price (RP)
Star Guardian Miss Fortune1350975
Star Guardian Soraka1350975
Star Guardian Syndra1350975
Star Guardian Ahri18201350
Star Guardian Ezreal1350975
