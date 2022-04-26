League of Legends Reveals New High Noon, Prestige Skins

✖

Riot Games revealed a couple of new League of Legends skins this week including another Prestige Edition cosmetic for one champion. The skins shown off ahead of their arrival on the PBE servers further fill out the High Noon line of skins with Talon receiving the Prestige variant for his new look. Following the reveal from last week of the esports skins going to EDG, Riot also showed off what those skins would look like as they, too, come to the PBE for testing before they're made available to purchase.

The High Noon skins are being given to Leona, Varus, Mordekaiser, Katarina, and Talon with all of them shown off in the PBE preview video seen below. As is customary with skins of this quality, each of the cosmetics boasts unique visual and audio effects for the different abilities. You'll see Talon's skin at the end of the video immediately followed by his Prestige Edition skin.

🛠 Howdy partners it's time for a #PBE Preview High Noon hoedown! 🤠



High Noon Leona, Talon, Varus, Mordekaiser & Katarina! 🐎



+ High Noon Talon Prestige Edition! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/8j3zISmnx9 — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) April 26, 2022

Judging from the replies to the tweet, players have mixed reactions already to the new High Noon skins. Some lamented the fact that Leona, a popular support option in both the normal and competitive levels of play, has joined the ranks of other champions who seem to consistently get skins while others don't. People also pointed out that Rell would've fit the High Noon aesthetic perfectly and even has a "horse" already to ride, but if you're comparing her to Leona, the latter is naturally the more popular pick as far as skin distributions go.

And if you saw the Prestige Edition skin for Talon at the end but weren't sure if that was indeed the Prestige cosmetic, you aren't alone. While Riot's said it's moving away from Prestige skins being solely gold and white like they have been in the past, people pointed out that the Prestige version of Talon doesn't look all that different from the base High Noon skin. Riot frequently makes adjustments to skins based on feedback after they've been added to the PBE, though it's too early to determine if that will happen this time to address any of the complaints.

In addition to these High Noon skins, Riot also shared the video above that shows the EDG cosmetics for Aphelios, Graves, Viego, Yuumi, and Zoe.