New League of Legends World Championship Skins Revealed

The professional League of Legends team Edward Gaming won the World Championship for China in 2021 which means this year's World Championship skins will be modeled around that team's champion choices and aesthetic. Following a leak from this week that revealed those Championship skins early, Riot Games has now revealed the full lineup of the EDG skins coming to the game. They're being given to Zoe, Graves, Viego, Yuumi, and Aphelios, and they'll be released at some point this year.

While we haven't yet seen the in-game models for these champions' skins, we've now gotten a first look at the official splash art for the EDG set following their victory from last year. From left to right, the champions shown in the artwork below are Zoe, Graves, Viego, Yuumi, and Aphelios with each of their cosmetics adorned with blue, black, and silver.

The rumors are true, World Championship @EDG_Edward skins are coming…#Worlds2021



🏆 EDG Aphelios

🏆 EDG Graves

🏆 EDG Viego

🏆 EDG Yuumi

🏆 EDG Zoe pic.twitter.com/sPLUHldFX5 — LoL Esports (@lolesports) April 23, 2022

This may be the first official look at the skins we've gotten following their reveal by the LoL Esports Twitter account, but it's not the first look we've gotten at them overall if you've been paying attention to some of the League leaks and conversations taking place on social media this week. Prior to this unveiling, the same splash art was circulated online after originating within Chinese forums according to those who found and reshared it. EDG's jerseys primarily use red and black colors, however, so people weren't sure if this was the real deal or not, but it seems that it is. Some have pointed out that the nickname EDG goes by sometimes in the LPL may be an explanation for these colors chosen in the official skins.

Regardless of what colors were chosen and why, it shouldn't be long now before these skins are available for players to purchase. Before that happens, however, they'll be added to the game's PBE servers for testing first so that people can see what they look like in-game as well as how their abilities' animations and visuals have been altered. Past esports releases suggest that we'll see some sort of bundle for the diehard EDG fans and well-rounded players who want all the skins, but you'll naturally be able to purchase them individually, too.