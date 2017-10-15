League of Legends: Buffs for Lane Evelynn Being Considered

Evelynn seems to be pretty balanced so far in League of Legends after her massive rework, but the champion still could see some buffs in her future that would improve her laning power.

For those that have played Evelynn even before her rework, there’s little doubt that her best role is in the jungle. Her stealth component makes her ganks unpredictable and varied as long as she’s not too close to her enemies, something that in-lane Evelynn wouldn’t always be able to utilize as well and would likely be difficult to balance for Evelynn if she took to a normal lane.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Echoing a previous statement from playtesters that said Evelynn was at one point pretty powerful in a lane, Riot Meddler reiterated that they did push Evelynn more towards the jungle during her balancing.

“Eve’s performing fairly well in jungle for a champ with some learning curve, definitely doesn’t seem out of line though,” Riot Meddler said. “At one point in testing we saw her laning be really dominant via some really low counterplay stuff and we built a number of restrictions into her kit to avoid that being a problem.”

However, there are other parts of her kit that could be improved to help her perform better in a lane besides her camouflage.

“Looks like we did more than was necessary there though, so at the least we’ll likely ease off on some stuff that’ll help laning Eve out a bit/might buff jungle Eve slightly (e.g. Q having a lower CD, and lower refund on monsters, E rank 1 damage higher),” Meddler suggested.

The problem there, as Meddler said, is that buffing lane Evelynn would almost certainly mean buffing jungle Evelynn as well. Considering that the champion is doing fairly well in the jungle at the moment and seems balanced, a buff or a nerf could easily tip the scales.

Another potential buff for Evelynn that was being considered would make it so that minion damage wouldn’t reset her Demon’s Shade passive, one that Meddler said they’ll try to see if it fits. Like the other potential changes, they may not ship at all, but something will likely change for Evelynn in the near future.