These Are the Longest League of Legends Games Ever Played

You might have played through some insanely long League of Legends games, but it’s unlikely that you’ve topped the longest League games on record.

While your usual League game will usually keep you occupied for around 30 minutes, possibly for a longer or shorter time depending on how well or poorly your team is doing, you’ll occasionally cross that hour threshold. Those games will make you take a break after you’ve finally finished them, but they still barely hold a candle to the lengthiest games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Riot Morgageddon gave some insight into the longest League games when the question was addressed in an Ask Riot post. Thanks to some digging from Riot Peaches along with Riot Morgageddon’s answer, we have a couple of different examples of long games depending on what you’re looking for.

“Oh, there’s a couple of ways of looking at this one! We can do longest esport game as well as longest ranked solo queue game across all servers (in the last 12 months). For esports, there was a 90+ minute game (91:23) between Hong Kong Attitude and AHQ e-Sports Club in 2013. Another notable runner-up is Worlds 2014, where Fnatic vs. OMG stretched to nearly 72 minutes.”

But those esports games would obviously be watched more than a normal game, so the lengths of those insanely long games might not be news to everyone. However, the Rioters also found the longest solo queue game out there, one that was almost 3 hours long. The game actually took place within the past two weeks in Oceania and lasted 2:42:28.

Riot also included some of the most notable parts of that game that included dashed hopes and a Veigar that was approaching true supervillain levels.

A final gold difference of only 10k.

Veigar aiming for 3000 AP (sadly, he didn’t get there).

Nidalee telling the enemy team (at 50 minutes) that if they’d just focus on pushing or grouping, the game would end in 15 minutes.

Graves happily saying, “I think this is the longest ranked I’ve ever seen xD!” at 53 minutes. Joke’s on you Graves—it’s the longest ranked game, like ever.

The next-longest solo queue game came in at 1:56:59, so it’s unlikely that others will be coming close to beating the record anytime soon without purposefully extending their game, but Teemo help whoever’s unfortunate enough to legitimately top that time in the future.