‘League of Legends’ Lunar Revel Event Is Ending Soon

League of Legends’ Lunar Revel event that’s been running since January is about to come to an end with this weekend being the last one to obtain tokens and play some ARURF.

Ending on March 4th at 11:59 p.m. PT, the Lunar Revel 2019 event began at the end of January and brought with it new skins and an updated ARURF game mode. Sylas had just been released with that champion getting his own Lunar Wraith skin that was timed with the event, but skins like Coin Emperor Tahm Kench and Firecracker Sejuani were also released. Vayne got a Firecracker skin too while adding to League of Legends’ growing pool of Prestige skins with Firecracker Vayne Prestige Edition, and it’s that skin that League players are likely grinding for if they’re still collecting tokens in the final day of the event.

Other options exist in the Lunar Revel event store beyond Vayne’s Prestige Edition skin, but it’s by far the most expensive option available. Players can have the skin for 1,000 Lunar Revel Tokens, Tokens which can be acquired through the Lunar Revel 2019 Pass or Lunar Revel Orbs. The pass costs 1,550 Riot Points and starts players off with some Lunar Revel Tokens and Lunar Revel Orbs, but the real draw to it is the chance to earn those tokens through wins and losses throughout the duration of the event. Throughout the event, Riot Games has been taking players’ feedback on the pass and the event as a whole through questions such as the one below.

It’s the last weekend of Lunar Revel! Good luck with your token grind! Question for people who DIDN’T buy the pass…how many tokens are in your token bank? And if it’s over 1000, what’s stopping you from buying the pass? How can we make it better for you? pic.twitter.com/NeTMaPHjlj — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) March 2, 2019

While some players might not care about missing out on the Lunar Revel loot and the Prestige Edition skin for Vayne, the end of the event also brings about the end of ARURF. The all-random game mode has been live since the start of the event and returned with changes like a cannon that’s used to blast champions across the map and is essentially a Teleport available right next to players’ bases. Another pass-like product was released with the return of ARURF called the Golden Spatula Club. Buying this would grant players a skin boost for their team during each game and an extra reroll to pass on unwanted champions as well as other benefits.

If you’ve missed out on getting Vayne’s flashy skin, you can look forward to another Prestige Edition cosmetic releasing soon for Ahri.

League of Legends’ Lunar Revel 2019 event and the ARURF game mode are scheduled to end on March 4th.

