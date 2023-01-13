New League of Legends Spin-Off Leaks

A League of Legends spin-off game centered on the anti-mage mage Sylas is apparently in the works based on leaked info regarding the game's existence. It's supposedly going to be one of the Riot Forge titles that look to elevate and expand the League experience beyond the MOBA itself, and its name is apparently going to be "Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story." The game does not yet have a release date, but it's expected to be out on the PC and console platforms.

News of this new Sylas-focused game comes from South Korea's Game Ratings Committee, the South Korean equivalent of the ESRB. Twitter user osevno who frequently shares news on League happenings shared a screenshot of the game's rating and said that it'd been rated for the PC platform, but in a follow-up tweet right afterwards, they said it's "the Riot Forge game for PC&Consoles."

The description of the game calls Sylas out by name and says that we'll play as him in Mageseeker during a quest to "save Demacia." Given Sylas' disposition towards Demacia and its peoples who imprisoned him, it's unclear what "save Demacia" might mean in Sylas' opinion, but the game's centered around him regardless.

That opinion Sylas holds towards many in Demacia who control the use of magic and his story of revolution is how he got the "Mageseeker" title the game uses. Sylas himself has always been a popular character in League ever since he was released and has seen frequent use in both the normal and competitive scenes, so a game centered around him isn't difficult to imagine. Given that Demacia is full of fan-favorite characters like Lux, it's also expected we'll see the involvement of many others besides Sylas in the game, too.

Riot Forge is a publishing arm of Riot Games that handles games developed by third-party studios, so it remains to be seen who'll be working on this new Mageseeker game. Past games published by Riot Forge include Ruined King: A League of Legends Story as well as Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story. Future titles currently in the works include Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story and CONV/RGENCE: A League of Legends Story.