League of Legends Championship Series Pays Tribute to Maria “Remilia” Creveling

Riot Games paid tribute to former League of Legends player Maria “Remilia” Creveling on Saturday during the opening weekend of the 2020 League of Legends Championship Series season. Creveling was the first woman to play professionally in the LCS during her time with the Renegades team years ago and was known for her performances on the League champion Thresh. She died late last year at the age of 24.

The LCS desk took a moment before the start of Saturday’s games to honor the memory of Creveling following the player’s death during League’s offseason. James “Dash” Patterson, esports host for Riot Games, spoke about Creveling and her impact on the competitive League of Legends scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are going to take a quick break, but before we go, we want to recognize the loss of Maria ‘Remilia’ Creveling,” Patterson said. “She passed away during the offseason, but her legacy as the first woman to compete in the LCS and the impact she had to the league and out community won’t soon be forgotten. We extend our condolences to the fans, friends, and family who mourn her passing.”

We want to recognize the loss of former LCS pro player Maria “Remilia” Creveling. The legacy and impact she had to the league & our community won’t soon be forgotten. We extend our condolences to the fans, friends & family, who mourn her passing. pic.twitter.com/E2Cs5MCuGf — LCS (@LCSOfficial) January 25, 2020

Patterson’s comments were followed by a tribute featuring two pictures of Creveling, one of which showed her during her time competing in the LCS. The theme music playing in the background belonged to the support champion Thresh. Creveling was known for her impressive Thresh gameplay to the point that she earned nicknames like “Thresh Queen” and “MadWife,” a spin on Hong “MadLife” Min-gi’s nickname who was also known for his skill with Thresh.

Creveling’s death was announced in December after those close to her confirmed the news of her passing. The LCS acknowledged the former pro player’s death in December and extended condolences to Creveling’s friends, family, and fans similar to today’s tribute.